Special Coverage
  • Adhere to max expenditure of Rs 28 lakh in Himachal elections: CEO to parties

Adhere to max expenditure of Rs 28 lakh in Himachal elections: CEO to parties

Voting for the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 9 and the results will be declared on December 18.

By: PTI | Shimla | Updated: October 14, 2017 9:56 pm
Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, Himachal elections, Himachal polls, Himachal election expenditure, Virbhadra singh, congress, BJP, Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File photo)
Related News

Chief electoral officer of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday directed political parties to adhere to the maximum expenditure limit of Rs 28 lakh in the upcoming state Assembly polls and make all payments above Rs 20,000 through Account Payee cheque.

CEO Pushpender Rajput, who convened a meeting of political party representatives here, said every contesting candidate will have to open separate bank accounts for election expenditure, adding that a candidate and his/her election agent can open a joint account.

This expenditure includes public meetings and rallies, posters, banners, vehicles and advertisements in print and electronic media, he said.

Rajput said permission must be obtained from Returning Officer (RO) with respect to vehicles used during electioneering.

He said every political party would have to maintain a register of election expenditure and submit the same to Expenditure Observer for inspection, at least three times during the campaign period.

The representatives of the Congress, BJP, CPI and CPI(M) were present in the meeting.

Voting for the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 9 and the results will be declared on December 18.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 14: Latest News