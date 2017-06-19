Address pleas on aid for treatment on priority basis: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said any delay in addressing “genuine” complaints of people will not be tolerated and asked officials to ensure they are disposed in a time-bound He said, the complaints related to financial assistance for medical treatment should be dealt with on a priority basis, but they should be accompanied by necessary supporting documents.

Rawat held a Janta Darshan programme at his camp office in Dehradun where he attended to over 200 complaints and directed officials to address all of them in a time-bound manner. There should not be any unnecessary delay in redressal of public complaints and the complainants concerned should be informed upon their disposal, he said.

Of the 200 complaints, 40 were related to financial assistance and the CM ordered their disposal on merit basis. Rawat meets people every month at his Janta Darshan programme on the first and third Monday.

