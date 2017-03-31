Additional 200 CISF commandos for UIDAI centres in Bengaluru, Gurgaon

The security cover of two major data centres of the UIDAI will be bolstered soon as the government has sanctioned 200 more CISF commandos for these facilities.

Officials said while the CISF has been deployed to guard the technical centre of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), that issues the 12-digit Aadhaar number, at Bengaluru and its data centre in Gurgaon near here for the past few years, the working strength of the force has recently been enhanced keeping in view the potential security threat to the installations.

Also, they said, the deployment of the paramilitary force will be made permanent at these two installations after changing it from the semi-permanent state as of now, keeping in view the physical security of the two buildings.

About 100 more commandos will be deployed at the UIDAI’s Bengaluru technical facility, apart from the 60 odd armed personnel already deployed there, a similar strength of the CISF will be deployed soon at the Guragon facility, where 40 troops are posted at present.

Officials said the Central Industrial Security Force, along with central intelligence agencies, had sometime back undertaken a security audit of the two facilities and it was analysed that the strength of armed security personnel should be enhanced at these two locations.

The new manpower will take charge after some infrastructure facilities are brought up at the two facilities and procedures related to CISF duty fee are completed, they said.

The CISF regulates the entry and exit at these facilities even as it has an armed quick reaction team of commandos to respond to any terror-like threat or similar sabotage.

“Apart from data security of the Aadhaar database of the UIDAI, physical security of these buildings is also very important. The increased strength was required to ensure a full security at these facilities,” a senior officer said.

The UIDAI data centre in Manesar in Gurgaon is spread over five acres of land and boasts of a state-of-the-art, energy efficient, captive ‘Green Data centre’ as per global standards and guidelines.

It is housed in a blast proof concrete structure adhering to standard codes and designs as per Seismic Zone-IV compliance requirement to guard against earthquakes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now