Adarsh scam: Cong seeks probe into role of ex-military officials

The Congress on Monday asked the Bombay High Court to constitute a special investigation team to probe possible “criminal culpability” of retired military officials, including two former Army chiefs, named in Mumbai’s Adarsh Housing Society scam.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said that the Defence Ministry’s inquiry report in the scam has been “exceptionally critical” of the role of former Army chief Gen N C Vij, who is the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) director, and some other retired personnel. “One of the directions was whether the security of the Colaba military station had been compromised.

Now all of you are aware about the symbiotic relationship the Vivekananda Foundation has with the current government,’’ he said. “In many senses, it is almost an extension of the government.’’Tewari added the VIF has contributed two senior most bureaucrats to the PMO. “… a question arises that given these observations and recommendations contained in the inquiry report, is a free and fair investigation in order to establish criminal culpability possible,’’ he said.

