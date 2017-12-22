Adarsh society scam: Timeline

The scam-tainted Adarsh Housing Society in Cuffe Parade in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Abhijit Alka Anil) The scam-tainted Adarsh Housing Society in Cuffe Parade in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Abhijit Alka Anil)

Following is the chronology of events pertaining to senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh housing society scam case.

Nov 2010: Adarsh scam unearthed. CBI probe begins.

Jan 29, 2011: CBI registers FIR in case against 14 persons, including former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, under IPC section 120 (b) for criminal conspiracy and various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

July 4, 2012: CBI files first charge sheet in the case before special CBI court.

Dec 2013: Maharashtra Governor K Sankaranarayanan refuses sanction to prosecute Ashok Chavan.

Jan 2014: Sessions court refuses to delete Ashok Chavan’s name as accused in the case on request made by CBI.

Mar 2015: Bombay High Court also dismisses Ashok Chavan’s petition seeking deletion of his name from the case.

Oct 2015: CBI submits fresh evidence to Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao seeking sanction once again.

Feb 2016: Governor Rao grants the CBI permission to prosecute Ashok Chavan. Chavan approaches HC challenging Governor’s order.

Dec 22, 2017: HC allows Chavan’s petition and quashes and sets aside Governor’s order granting sanction to prosecute him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News ‘No prima facie case against Ashok Chavan in Adarsh case’