Adarsh Housing Society scam hearing in SC today

In July, the apex court had directed the Defence Ministry to 'secure' the Adarsh building until any call was taken on its demolition, after residents of the apartments at the posh Colaba area of South Mumbai for Kargil heroes and war widows filed a batch of petitions.

The Supreme Court on Monday will continue the hearing in the Adarsh Housing Society case after the Bombay High Court expressed its dissatisfaction over a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report on benami flats in the Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society. The CBI had moved the special CBI court for permission to investigate alleged benami transactions by some of the accused and for certain irregularities pointed out by the Justice (Retired) JA Patil Commission.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had ordered demolition of the apartments and sought initiation of criminal proceedings against politicians and bureaucrats for “misuse” of powers, holding that the tower was illegally constructed.