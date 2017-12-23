Adarsh Housing Society controversy: Bomaby HC verdict raises hopes of co-accused

Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao’s sanction to prosecute former chief minister Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh housing society matter. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File) Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao’s sanction to prosecute former chief minister Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh housing society matter. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File)

While the verdict in Ashok Chavan’s matter in the Adarsh housing society scam has no direct bearing on the ongoing criminal cases of the remaining 11 accused, the latter would be hoping it bolsters their chances of a reprieve. A special CBI trial court is hearing the investigation agency’s case against Chavan and the other accused in the case, the next hearing of which is scheduled for January 8.

“The CBI had booked Ashok Chavan for criminal conspiracy in the case. If the permission to prosecute him has now been denied, the other accused will look to use it for reprieve as well,” said an accused, requesting anonymity. Besides Chavan, several serving and retired bureaucrats, and retired defence personnel have been made accused in the case.

While the Supreme Court is hearing another matter related to the Adarsh housing society’s plea seeking defreezing of its bank account, Friday’s verdict will have no impact on the case. The next hearing in the SC matter is scheduled for January 5.

