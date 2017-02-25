Adampur in Punjab reels at 4.7 celsius as cold conditions persist

After a temporary respite, cold weather conditions have revived at most places in Punjab and Haryana, with Adampur today turning out to be the coldest place in both states at 4.7 degrees Celsius. Adampur’s temperature was six degrees below the normal minimum while Bathinda too experienced a cold night at 6.9 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Amritsar (7.7 C), Ludhiana (9.6 C), Patiala (10.1 C), Pathankot (8 C), Halwara (8.2 C), Faridkot (7.5 C) and Gurdaspur (7.4 C) also recorded below normal minimum temperature. Chandigarh registered a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius, which was within normal limits.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a low of 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. However, at most other places in Haryana, the low settled a few notches below normal range. Hisar recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal while Karnal experienced a cold night at 8.2 degrees Celsius, down by two notches, a Met Department official said here. The minimum temperature at most places in the two states has been settling below normal limits during the past few days.