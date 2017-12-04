Top Stories
  • Adampur coldest place in Punjab, Haryana

Adampur coldest place in Punjab, Haryana

Adampur recorded a minimum of 5.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while other places in Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana experienced a cold night recording respective lows of 6 degrees Celsius and 8.3 degrees Celsius, a MeT Department official said

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published: December 4, 2017 1:53 pm
Adampur coldest place, Adampur, Punjab cold night, Amritsar cold night, Ludhiana cold night, Patiala coldest place, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Adampur recorded a minimum of 5.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday night (File)
Top News

Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab and Haryana, recording a minimum of 5.1 degrees Celsius Sunday as cold weather conditions persisted at most places in the two states. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana experienced a cold night recording respective lows of 6 degrees Celsius and 8.3 degrees Celsius, a MeT Department official said here. Patiala recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda registered a low of 8 degrees Celsius while Pathankot and Gurdaspur recorded minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively. Faridkot had a cold night at 6.4 degrees Celsius while Halwara’s minimum settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal.

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Rohtak which saw a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius. The MeT official said fog reduced visibility at Ludhiana and Ambala in the morning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 04: Latest News