Adampur coldest place in Punjab, Haryana

Adampur recorded a minimum of 5.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday night (File) Adampur recorded a minimum of 5.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday night (File)

Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab and Haryana, recording a minimum of 5.1 degrees Celsius Sunday as cold weather conditions persisted at most places in the two states. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana experienced a cold night recording respective lows of 6 degrees Celsius and 8.3 degrees Celsius, a MeT Department official said here. Patiala recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda registered a low of 8 degrees Celsius while Pathankot and Gurdaspur recorded minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively. Faridkot had a cold night at 6.4 degrees Celsius while Halwara’s minimum settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal.

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Rohtak which saw a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius. The MeT official said fog reduced visibility at Ludhiana and Ambala in the morning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App