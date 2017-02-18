Kidnapping attempt on Malayalam actress Bhavana, driver arrested

Actress Bhavana Actress Bhavana

A kidnapping attempt was made on Malayalam actress Bhavana in Kochi late Friday night. A group of men in a tempo traveller followed the actress as she was returning to Kochi from Thrissur on Friday night in her car. Near Nedumbassery International Airport in Athani, the tempo hit the car in which the actress was travelling. After a brawl ensued, the men in the tempo pushed aside Martin, driver of Bhavana’s car, and got into the car. It is reported that the men, keeping the actress hostage in the car, drove around for at least one-and-a-half hours in the city during which they took photos and videos of the actress. The gang dropped her at Palarivattom junction and fled away after which the actress herself drove the car to the home of a film producer who stayed nearby.

Police sources told IEmalayalam.com that Martin, the man who was driving Bhavana’s car, has been taken into custody as he is also suspected to be a part of the plot. Police said the act was planned two months ago by Sunil Kumar, a driver who was earlier employed by the actress. Sunil Kumar, who has criminal charges against him, was fired by Bhavana from his job for which he is suspected to have held a grouse against her. While Kumar is the main conspirator in the case, the whole act of creating the facade of an accident, attacking Martin and later kidnapping the actress was done with the knowledge of Martin, police said. Martin was detained by the police early Saturday from Angamaly.

Bhavana, who is learnt to have filed a formal complaint with the police, made her debut in the Malayalam film ‘Nammal’ in 2002 when she was in 11th grade. Since then, the actress has had a successful career, working in over 70 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industries.

