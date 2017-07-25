Actress assault: Kerala HC denies bail to Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (Files) Malayalam actor Dileep (Files)

The Kerala High Court on Monday denied bail to actor Dileep, who has been arrested in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of an actress in a moving car in February this year. Dismissing his bail application, Justice Sunil Thomas observed that possibility of the actor influencing or threatening the witnesses cannot be ruled out. It is too early to grant bail to the applicant at this stage, Thomas said.

Dileep, who was arrested on July 10, has moved the bail plea in the High Court after the magistrate court at Ankamali denied the same. The High Court said “engaging criminals to commit sexual abuse to wreak vengeance was unheard of”.

The case is unique, considering its seriousness, meticulous planning, and cruel nature of execution and being a crime that was executed to wreak vengeance on a woman by engaging criminals to sexually abuse her, the court said.

Citing another reason for denial of the bail, the court noted that the mobile phone used to record the sexual assault and the memory card containing the videos have not been recovered so far. The memory card is a potential threat to the victim and there is a possibility of the alleged accused interfering in the probe using the memory card, the judge aid.

