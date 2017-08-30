Actress assault case: Kerala HC denies bail to Dileep

The Kerala High Court Tuesday rejected the bail plea of actor Dileep, who was arrested in connection with the abduction and sexual assault on an actress in February this year. Dileep, the 11th accused in the case, has been in judicial custody for the last 50 days after he was arrested on charges of hiring a gang to sexually assault the actress and record visuals of the crime.

Rejecting bail, Justice Sunil Thomas said the investigation is still in progress. “There does not appear to be any substantial change of circumstances. Having considered all facts, I am not inclined to grant bail…” the judge said. Arguing against the bail plea, the prosecution said the mobile phone and the memory card used to record the incident have not been recovered. The prosecution said attempts to unearth such evidence were still in process.

