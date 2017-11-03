Actress abduction case: Dileep demands fresh police probe

Malayalam actor Dileep Malayalam actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep, an accused in a case of abduction and sexual assault of a South Indian actress in February, has demanded a fresh police probe into the matter, alleging that the current investigation was not fair and he was framed. In a letter to the state secretary, he said a new team of Kerala Police should probe the case as the present investigators have not done a free and fair job and that he has been ‘framed’ by senior police officials, a source told PTI.

If the case is not given to a new probe team, then it should be handed over to the CBI, said Dileep, who was arrested and let out on bail after 85 days in custody. The actor wrote the letter after his release from jail last month, the source said. The actor also charged some top police officials with trapping him by framing fake evidence against him.

Dileep was arrested on July 10. The Kerala High Court on October 3 granted him bail with stringent conditions. Six persons, including key accused Pulsar Suni, were arrested in connection with the actress abduction case. The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped in a busy area.

