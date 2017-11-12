Actors should enter politics with clear perception of issues facing the country, Prakash Raj clarifies

The actor said, “I don’t like actors joining politics because they are actors and have fans. They should always stay aware of their responsibility towards them.” The actor said, “I don’t like actors joining politics because they are actors and have fans. They should always stay aware of their responsibility towards them.”

Renowned multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj on Sunday issued a clarification on his earlier “distorted” statement on actors entering politics. The 52-year-old actor stated that film actors should only enter politics with a clear perception of the issues facing the country and win the trust of the people.

“This is what I said…Actors should not come into politics only because they are popular. It’s a disaster. They should come with a clear perception of the issues facing the country and win trust of the people. And we should not vote as FANs. But as responsible citizens,” Raj wrote on Twitter.

The national award-winning actor said his statement on actors entering politics was “distorted” and that it has been picked by regional as well as national media. “Answered every single question. But later as I am on my journey back I see one of the media journalist distorts what I have said in the presence of the complete media and the distorted statement on actors entering politics has been picked up by all regional and national media,” he said in an open letter to Bangalore press club.

Earlier in the day, Raj said he respects superstars Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Kannada actor Upendra as artistes, but added that it does not mean he would accept them as political leaders due to their fame. He told reporters at the Press Club that the political aspirants will have to demonstrate their abilities before the people choose them as their representatives.

“I have respect for them as actors but that does not mean that I will vote for them. They have to demonstrate how much they understand our culture, the problems and how they will respond to it,” Raj said.

His remarks came just a few days after his fellow actors Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan voiced their political ambitions. He also said politics was not on his “agenda” at this point of time. “I have been repeatedly saying that I am not going to join any political party. At this point of time, joining politics is not on my agenda,” he said.

He was earlier quoted as saying: “I don’t like actors joining politics because they are actors and have fans. They should always stay aware of their responsibility towards them.”

“Film actors becoming leaders is a disaster for my country,” the actor was earlier quoted as saying by media.

A prominent name in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu cinema, Raj received the National Award for his role in the Tamil film “Kanchivaram”.

