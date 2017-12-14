Actor’s ‘molestation’ on flight: Passenger sent to judicial custody

The executive of a private firm arrested for allegedly molesting a minor actor on a flight was Wednesday remanded in judicial custody until December 22 by a special court. The 39-year-old man, Vikas Sachdeva, was arrested by the police Sunday, hours after the actor posted a video on Instagram, alleging that Sachdeva had touched her inappropriately with his foot on board a Delhi-Mumbai Air Vistara flight.

Sachdeva’s lawyer, advocate H S Anand, filed a bail application at the sessions court in Dindoshi on Wednesday. “There was no hurry in arresting my client. The police did not give sufficient notice before carrying out the arrest,” he stated in the bail application, adding that there was no intention of sexual assault in Sachdeva’s actions. Sachdeva’s bail plea will be heard by the court on December 15.

