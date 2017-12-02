Actor Vishal throws hat in RK Nagar bypoll ring 

Actor Vishal (Source: Facebook) Actor Vishal (Source: Facebook)

In a surprise development, Tamil actor Vishal has announced his intention of contesting in the RK Nagar bypoll, which is scheduled to be held on December 21. However, it is not yet known that whether the actor will contest as an Independent or as a candidate of established political parties.

Vishal, the President of Tamil Film Producers Council, has been vocal in his criticism of political parties and the prevailing political situation in the state. The latest development comes after actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have similarly declared their intentions of entering politics.

The by-election to RK Nagar seat was necessitated after the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year. Filing of nominations will end on December 4 and the counting is on December 24. EVMs along with VVPAT will be used in the bypoll.

The bypoll was to be held in April, but it was cancelled amid allegations of corruption and charges of bribing voters. A Madras High Court order to the Election Commission to complete the election in the constituency before December 30 has now led to the notification, a day after the EC settled the AIADMK symbol row in favour of a party faction led by Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd