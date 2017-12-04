Actor Vishal files nomination for RK Nagar bypoll, to contest as independent

The actor met the people in the RK Nagar area before filing his nomination. (File Photo) The actor met the people in the RK Nagar area before filing his nomination. (File Photo)

Actor Vishal who made heads turn with his decision to contest the RK Nagar bypolls, a seat left vacant since the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, filed the nomination papers on Monday at Chennai.

Arriving to the Election Commisssion office in a two-wheeler, the actor met the people in the area before filing his nomination. In his documentation, Vishal has asked for the ‘Whistle’ to be his symbol in the elections and has declared movable assets worth Rs 2.45 lakh and car worth Rs 1.41 crore. Notably, actor Kamal Haasan, who recently announced his political entry, has named his app ‘Maiam Whistle’ as an reference to whistleblowing.

Puratchi Thalapathy Vishal also visited the memorials of important leaders of the state before reaching the electoral office. Starting with the Kamarajar memorial at Chennai, the actor made pit stops at MG Ramachandran’s house, Anna memorial and J Jayalalithaa’s memorial to pay his respects.

The actor had recently said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam were his inspiration to enter politics. Kejriwal has welcomed the young actor into the political arena, saying his decision would inspire youngsters to be politically active. “Welcome @VishalKOfficial. Ur entry in politics will inspire many youngsters. Lets meet up when u come to Del next (sic),” the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, director Cheran and few others protested against Vishal’s decision to contest the elections. According to several reports, Cheran has asked for Vishal’s resignation from film organisation posts, saying his political plunge would hamper the functioning of these bodies. Vishal is the president of Tamil Film Producers Council and the general secretary of the Nadigar Sangam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd