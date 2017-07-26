Actor Vikram Chatterjee gets bail in model Sonika Chauhan death case

Actor Vikram Chatterjee at Alipore Court (Express) Actor Vikram Chatterjee at Alipore Court (Express)

Actor Vikram Chatterjee, who was arrested in connection with the death of model Sonika Chauhan in an accident, was on Wednesday granted bail by the Alipore sessions court, ANI reported. He was earlier arrested under the non-bailable section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

According to police, Chatterjee was driving the car at a high speed before the accident. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vishal Garg said that the high speed of the car can be considered as a deliberate act. “The reports have proved that car was at a high speed. This can be considered a deliberate act; hence we moved court and court accepted our prayer. We have booked Vikram under Section 304 of IPC,” he said

“The report, which was received by police revealed that about 4.6 seconds before the crash, the car was moving at 105 km/hr. About 2.1 seconds before the crash, the speed was reduced to 93 km/hr, and till 1.6 seconds before the crash, no break was applied. This proves the driver was not in control,” a police officer said

Sonika Chauhan who was a popular model and a TV prime time host died in the accident while Chatterjee was seriously injured. She was a popular face in the city and also in Mumbai modelling circuits.

