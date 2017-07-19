Actor-singer Bidisha Bezbaruah kills herself in Gurgaon

The victim’s father has alleged that ties between his daughter, Bidisha Bezbaruah, and her husband, Nisheeth Jha, were strained. (File Photo) The victim’s father has alleged that ties between his daughter, Bidisha Bezbaruah, and her husband, Nisheeth Jha, were strained. (File Photo)

A 27-year-old advertising professional, who was also a small-time actor and singer and featured in a Bihu song in the Bollywood movie Jagga Jasoos, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her newly rented apartment in Gurgaon’s Sector 43 on Monday evening, said Gurgaon Police Tuesday. Her husband, who works in a MNC, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident came to light after the broker of the couple’s home broke open the door on the instructions of the husband, whose calls the woman was not receiving. In a complaint, based on which an FIR has been lodged, the victim’s father alleged that marital discord was the cause of her death. The victim’s father has alleged that ties between his daughter, Bidisha Bezbaruah, and her husband, Nisheeth Jha, were strained.

The complaint stated that the couple got married on April 28, 2016, but victim “clearly expressed her distress from April 2017 onwards”. According to her father, Bezbaruah, who hails from Guwahati, called him Monday evening and said she wished to divorce her husband.

“A case has been registered under IPC Section 306 (abetment), and we have arrested her husband,” said SHO Gaurav Phogat of Sushant Lok police station.

