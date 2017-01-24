Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP

Sen has also produced a film Budhia Singh – Born to Run. Sen has also produced a film Budhia Singh – Born to Run.

Actor Rimi Sen on Tuesday joined BJP ahead of upcoming assembly elections in five states. The actor who made her Bollywood debut with Priyadarshan’s comedy film Hungama in 2003, was last seen in reality show Bigg Boss in 2015. She had been paired opposite some of the top stars including Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar beside doing a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Baghban.

Sen has also produced a film Budhia Singh – Born to Run, based on the life of a young marathon runner. She had also done a number of south Indian films before making big in Bollywood.