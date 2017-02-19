Actor Ravi Kishan joins BJP in presence of party president Amit Shah

Actor Ravi Kishan joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah and Manoj Tiwari. (Source: ANI photo) Actor Ravi Kishan joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah and Manoj Tiwari. (Source: ANI photo)

Actor Ravi Kishan on Sunday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of national president Amit Shah. The actor, accompanied by BJP MP and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, met Shah at the party headquarters on 11 Ashoka Road. Speaking to reporters outside the party office, Kishan said: “Have come to the party that thinks for the poor, my focus is on development not on insulting others.” Earlier today morning, Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter announcing Ravi Kishan’s decision to join the BJP. He also shared a picture of the two sitting inside a Delhi-bound plane.

Both Tiwari and Kishan are well known faces in Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema. Prior to this, Ravi Kishan was a member of the Congress party and contested on their ticket in 2014. Tiwari was inducted in the party ahead of the 2014 General Elections and successfully contested from the North-East constituency in Delhi.

After assuming charge as BJP’s Delhi president, Tiwai launched a campaign against the ruling-Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He asked the party workers to carry out a door-to-door campaign in an attempt to ‘expose’ the failed promises made by Kejriwal and AAP during the assembly elections. He had also sent a team of youth party workers to Punjab who campaigned against AAP under the banner of ‘Pol Khol’.

