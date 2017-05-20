Actor Rajinikanth won’t join BJP, new outfit likely, may team up later: Aide

I am a ‘true-blooded Tamil’, Rajinikanth told fans at an event in Chennai on Friday. PTI Photo I am a ‘true-blooded Tamil’, Rajinikanth told fans at an event in Chennai on Friday. PTI Photo

While there is speculation that Rajinikanth may join the BJP, and help the party take off in Tamil Nadu, a source close to the actor on Friday denied that he will join the saffron party if he decides to enter the political arena, and said the filmstar has “clear directions from Delhi”.

Stating that the actor is preparing the ground to start a new organisation and he “has political plans”, the source said, “He has not told us whether it would be a political party or a political organisation.”

Contending that joining BJP may be the last option, the source said, “He has been indecisive in the past. But he fears that joining BJP will not be a good idea as a large section of his followers may abandon him (in that case).”

He said even the BJP is not opposed to the idea of Rajinikanth launching an organisation. “They (BJP) also think it would be better to form a larger alliance in Tamil Nadu under the banner of Rajinikanth. He has clear directions from Delhi…”

The source, who is among the top leaders coordinating district-level office-bearers of Rajinikanth’s fan clubs that together claim to have more than 10 lakh members, said Rajinikanth is clearly making plans for a time when the state faces a leadership vacuum in the absence of J Jayalalithaa, whose death has made the AIADMK a rudderless, faction-ridden party, and former CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, who has “almost retired from active politics”.

The source added, “He said it in his speech today — it was not his (politically) indecisive or confused words.”

A senior BJP leader had earlier this week said that the party never asked Rajinikanth to join it, and had suggested a new outfit. “If Rajinikanth agrees to launch his political party, we will form an alliance and (contest) early polls in the state, keeping him as the leader along with a united AIADMK,” the leader said.

