Actor Rahul Roy joins BJP

Rahul Roy with Vijay Goel at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. Praveen Khanna Rahul Roy with Vijay Goel at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. Praveen Khanna

Actor Rahul Roy on Saturday joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel at the party headquarters. Talking to the media, Roy said he was happy that he had joined the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. “The way Narendra Modiji and Amit Shahji have been taking the country forward and the way the perspective of the world towards India has changed in the past two years is remarkable. I am elated to have taken this decision,” Roy said.

The actor said that he wants to contribute towards development of the country and is ready to take up any task entrusted to him by the party. Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in 1990 with Aashiqui. He also acted in Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App