Actor Prakash Raj says BJP workers sprinkled cow urine to ‘purify’ stage after his event

Prakash Raj had been invited to speak at the Left-backed event titled, "Our Constitution, Our Pride" held at Raghavendra Mutt in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 17, 2018 6:16 pm
Actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha workers “cleansed” and ”purified” the stage in Karnataka’s Sirsi town with cow urine where he spoke earlier this week.

Following the stage cleansing report, Prakash Raj tweeted, “BJP workers cleaning and purifying the stage ..from where I spoke in Sirsi town …by sprinkling cow urine (divine gomoothra)…will you continue this cleaning and purification service whereever I go.”

The actor had been invited to speak at the Left-backed event titled, “Our Constitution, Our Pride” held at Raghavendra Mutt in the state. While delivering the speech, he criticised Uttara Kannada MP and Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde, following which BJP’s youth faction sprinkled cow urine in the entire area to “cleanse and purify” venue, according to ANI.

In December 2017, reacting to Hegde’s remark that the BJP will soon change the Constitution, Raj had written an open letter to the minister saying “being secular does not mean that you don’t identify with any religion or belief”. He had accused Hegde of inciting hate.

Prakash Raj is among the most vocal critic of the opposition BJP in Karnataka and takes strong stances on various political issues.

  1. Mita Agrawal
    Jan 17, 2018 at 7:17 pm
    This is madness. Another request to BJP do not touch cons ution leave it as it is. Otherwise so called savers of this country will be cause of destruction.
    1. blackpower 666
      Jan 17, 2018 at 7:16 pm
      this is part of the RSS VHP BJP master plan. RSS first intends to transform india into a gaudung/gaup!ss economy. The 'new' economy shall be christened GOBARONOMICS and MUTHRONOMICS. Once successful in India, the global safffron brigade VHP shall export the twin GauNOMIC concepts across the planet and [sic] establish a global hindutva base (hence the name VeeHP ee). One of the most knowledgable souls on this planet is the unassuming head of RSS his dung-ness Mo Bhagwat who for his 'discipline, industriousness, innovation, originality, nationalism, patriotism' has been conferred a D-Litt (D for DUNG)not from mediocre ins utes such as harvard/standord/oxford/cambridge/heidelberg/munich/paris/TIFR but from Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University.
      1. blackpower 666
        Jan 17, 2018 at 7:17 pm
        RSS spokesperson Rajesh Padmar said the D.Litt honour has been given to Bhagwat for his “letters and research” on “Gaushalas and cow products having medicinal value” and by making gaushalas economically selfsufficient thru gaudung and gaumutra
      2. Rare Gat
        Jan 17, 2018 at 6:57 pm
        " Divine Gau mutr" really? How does gaumutr became "Divine"? Who put the qualifier " Divine" on gaumutr? Is it the paper ?Let's call a spade a spade animal is considered holy by a set of Hindus. Shame on Indian Express and the hindus
        1. blackpower 666
          Jan 17, 2018 at 7:09 pm
          then why the are they polluting the stage with stinking and unhygienic p!ss?
        2. Nilesh Jain
          Jan 17, 2018 at 6:01 pm
          Can you see, how these poisonous snakes plant poison in our society ? Even if nothing happened. These are the kind of poison you people will deal and you'll have to be aware of them.
          1. True Mallu
            Jan 17, 2018 at 6:13 pm
            I believe you are talking about Prakash Raj
            1. Ramesh Kumar
              Jan 17, 2018 at 6:47 pm
              HA! Spoken like a TRUE - and that meant YOU. MALLU!
            2. Designated Person
              Jan 17, 2018 at 6:21 pm
              Nilesh Jain, How many litter of cow mutra usually you drink in a day. This is not good. If you like cow it is ok but you can't insist someone to have it. Thanks Rajesh Pandey
              1. Mohmad Yusuf Syed
                Jan 17, 2018 at 6:27 pm
                Correct. These are poisonous people. They are not targeting Indian Muslims but they have hatred to Dalits of India though they are also Hindus. What you expect from them ? In Una, Gujarat they hit Dalits and on many places they killed Muslims just to carry Cows with them. For them, Cow is more important than Human beings. Where is science approach in their minds ? to sprinkle Cow how a place become clean ? is and it is waste of one animal. Why Hindu fundamentalists and BJP are allowing these workers of BJP ?
