Actor Prakash Raj says BJP workers sprinkled cow urine to ‘purify’ stage after his event

Actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha workers “cleansed” and ”purified” the stage in Karnataka’s Sirsi town with cow urine where he spoke earlier this week.

Following the stage cleansing report, Prakash Raj tweeted, “BJP workers cleaning and purifying the stage ..from where I spoke in Sirsi town …by sprinkling cow urine (divine gomoothra)…will you continue this cleaning and purification service whereever I go.”

BJP workers cleaning and purifying the stage ..from where I spoke in Sirsi town …by sprinkling cow urine (divine gomoothra)…🤭🤭🤭…will you continue this cleaning and purification service where ever I go….. #justasking pic.twitter.com/zG1hKF8P4r — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 16, 2018

The actor had been invited to speak at the Left-backed event titled, “Our Constitution, Our Pride” held at Raghavendra Mutt in the state. While delivering the speech, he criticised Uttara Kannada MP and Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde, following which BJP’s youth faction sprinkled cow urine in the entire area to “cleanse and purify” venue, according to ANI.

In December 2017, reacting to Hegde’s remark that the BJP will soon change the Constitution, Raj had written an open letter to the minister saying “being secular does not mean that you don’t identify with any religion or belief”. He had accused Hegde of inciting hate.

Prakash Raj is among the most vocal critic of the opposition BJP in Karnataka and takes strong stances on various political issues.

