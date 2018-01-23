Actor Pawan Kalyan starts first political tour in Telangana

Pawan Kalyan with his wife Anna Lezhneva in Hyderabad on Monday. Pawan Kalyan with his wife Anna Lezhneva in Hyderabad on Monday.

Top Telugu actor and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan started his first political tour in Telangana from Kondagattu temple in Jagityal town Monday.

Popularly known as “power star” for his action-packed films, Pawan will tour Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts over four days. “I will come before you soon. Bless me,” he tweeted before leaving for the temple from his house in Hyderabad. He announced that his party would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Thousands of fans turned up at the temple and many waited beside the road, waving and raising slogans in the actor’s support. Pawan’s first political tour is much anticipated as the actor is likely to announce his future course of action. Pawan and his party are seen as belonging to Andhra Pradesh but the actor has a huge fan following in Telangana, and political analysts want to see whether he can make a political pitch in Telangana. The actor has given speeches and organised informal meetings only in Andhra Pradesh so far. He attended a mass prayer at St Mary’s Church Sunday with his wife Anna Lezhneva — the first time he was seen in public with his Russian partner.

“I want to meet party activists, workers and fans in the districts I will tour. I will seek blessings at Kondagattu temple and start the tour. I want to understand the issues that people are facing. I don’t intend to hold any public meetings, just meet groups of people wherever possible,” he said .

The BJP criticised the visit saying Pawan is doing “opportunistic politics”. BJP Telangana spokesperson Krishnasagar Rao said while the Janasena Party has a symbol and a flag, it is not a registered party and was run by fans.

TRS MLC K Prabhakar said his party is not associated with the padayatra.

