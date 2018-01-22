Actor Pawan Kalyan to launch his first political tour in Telangana

Pawan Kalyan tweeted: “I will come before you soon. Bless me.” Pawan Kalyan tweeted: “I will come before you soon. Bless me.”

Top Telugu actor and Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan reached Kondagattu temple in Jagityal town in Telangana from where he will launch his first political tour later on Monday.

Popularly known as “power star” for his action-packed films, Pawan will tour Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts in four days.

“I will come before you soon. Bless me,” he tweeted.

This first political tour of Pawan Kalyan is much anticipated because he is likely to announce the future course of action for his party. The Tollywood actor and his party are seen as from Andhra Pradesh but Pawan Kalyan has a huge fan following in Telangana, and political analysts want to see whether he can queer the political pitch in Telangana.

This is also Pawan Kalyan’s first political tour in Telangana as till date he has mostly given speeches or organized informal meetings only in Andhra Pradesh. On Sunday, he and his wife Anna Lezhneva attended mass at St Mary’s Church. It was the first time he was seen in public with his Russian wife.

“I want to meet party activists and workers and fans in the districts I will tour from today. I will seek blessings of at Kondagattu temple and start the tour. I want to understand the issues that people are facing. I don’t intend to hold any public meetings; just meet groups of people where ever possible,” Pawan Kalyan said before he reached Jagatiyal.

