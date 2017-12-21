Actor ‘molested’ on flight: Accused passenger gets bail

Vikas Sachdeva was booked under POCSO Act. Vikas Sachdeva was booked under POCSO Act.

A SPECIAL court in Dindoshi Wednesday granted bail to a 39-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old actor on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight earlier this month. Vikas Sachdeva’s bail application was allowed by the Dindoshi court on execution of a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

Among the conditions set on Sachdeva, a Kandivali resident and corporate professional, the court has directed that he should report to the Sahar police station once a week till the conclusion of the trial.

The court has stated in its order that he shall not tamper with prosecution evidence and witnesses in any manner. Sachdeva’s advocate H S Anand had, arguing for his bail, contended that the arrest was illegal since he was not served any notice as per the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code. He further said the actor’s allegations were an afterthought as she had not complained about the alleged behaviour to the cabin crew of the airline during the flight. The Sahar police station had opposed the bail plea claiming that the investigation in the case was still on.

On December 9, the 17-year-old actor had shared a post on social media giving details about her experience on the flight. She had claimed that while she was travelling business class with her mother from Delhi to Mumbai, the passenger sitting behind her kept his foot on the armrest of her seat. She also claimed that she felt the foot brushing her back while she was half asleep.

Sachdeva had been booked under sections including 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

