TN political crisis: Kamal Hasan urges co-stars to take stand, Madhavan weighs in

Care taker CM O Paneerselvam on Tuesday said that he will take back his resignation if the party workers support him.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 8, 2017 7:19 pm
kamal-haasan-7592 Actor Kamal Hasan express concerns over the TN political crisis. (File)

In a fresh twist in Tamil Nadu politics where CM O Paneerselvam revolted against AIADMK and said that he was forced to resign and clear way for Sasikala, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan took to twitter to express his views asking his co-stars to take a stand.

Kamal Hasan, in his tweet to Actor R Madhavan said, ” @ikamalhaasan: @ActorMadhavanplsTalk on crisis in TN. We have a voice with decibel levels not conducive 2 bad politics. U can also disagree, but do it loud pls.”

Kamal Hasan who has been closely following the ongoing crisis in Tamil Nadu urged to co- stars to come in support and state clear stand.

Actor R Madhavan agreeing to Kamal Hasan responded to him in a series of tweets.

Care taker CM O Paneerselvam added that he will take back his resignation if the party workers support him. “Only a person who can protect the party (AIADMK) and run the government on the principles laid down by late J Jayalalithaa should come at the helm (of Tamil Nadu government),” he said after ending his 40-minute meditation at Jayalalithaa’s memorial on Tuesday night. “I will fight for this even if I am alone,” the normally softspoken Panneerselvam said.

