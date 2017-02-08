TN political crisis: Kamal Hasan urges co-stars to take stand, Madhavan weighs in

Actor Kamal Hasan express concerns over the TN political crisis. (File) Actor Kamal Hasan express concerns over the TN political crisis. (File)

In a fresh twist in Tamil Nadu politics where CM O Paneerselvam revolted against AIADMK and said that he was forced to resign and clear way for Sasikala, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan took to twitter to express his views asking his co-stars to take a stand.

Kamal Hasan, in his tweet to Actor R Madhavan said, ” @ikamalhaasan: @ActorMadhavanplsTalk on crisis in TN. We have a voice with decibel levels not conducive 2 bad politics. U can also disagree, but do it loud pls.”

@ActorMadhavanplsTalk on crisis inTN.We have a voice with decible levels not conducive 2 bad politics U can also diagree.but do it loud pls — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 8, 2017

We’ve wasted our freedom years gambling our fanchise on wrong& corrupt politicians. Let’s stop blaming them Lets become incorruptable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 8, 2017

Kamal Hasan who has been closely following the ongoing crisis in Tamil Nadu urged to co- stars to come in support and state clear stand.

Actor R Madhavan agreeing to Kamal Hasan responded to him in a series of tweets.

1..Sir we have always discussed how TN should be the BEST state in the world leave alone India.with the talent and potential we have we are http://t.co/6UgoV5SiqO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 8, 2017

2.-we should have been an example to the world.all it needs is the right intent and the right leadership to harness that volcanic expertise http://t.co/6UgoV5SiqO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 8, 2017

3.This is the time to make sure that we nudge it in the right direction..the whole state needs to believe that and make themselves heard. http://t.co/6UgoV5SiqO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 8, 2017

4.. and I am very sure that will happen as this the Right time.. speak up folks .. this is YOUR time to be heard .. http://t.co/6UgoV5SiqO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 8, 2017

Care taker CM O Paneerselvam added that he will take back his resignation if the party workers support him. “Only a person who can protect the party (AIADMK) and run the government on the principles laid down by late J Jayalalithaa should come at the helm (of Tamil Nadu government),” he said after ending his 40-minute meditation at Jayalalithaa’s memorial on Tuesday night. “I will fight for this even if I am alone,” the normally softspoken Panneerselvam said.

