Kamal Haasan on cop committing arson during Jallikattu violence: Give us explanation

Actor Kamal Haasan (AP photo) Actor Kamal Haasan (AP photo)

Actor Kamal Haasan said he hoped the state government and the police would clarify on allegations of cops committing arson during the violence that erupted on Monday in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu.

“I am equally shocked (to see video of cop committing arson). Hope some sort of explanation is given to us so that we can calm down,” the actor said in a press conference in Chennai. “No law or legal system in infallible,” the actor added.

On Monday, the actor had tweeted a video, already viral on social media, that showed a cop setting an auto-rickshaw on fire during the violence around the Jallikattu protests. The tweet was re-tweeted over 11,000 times leading many to question the police’s attempts to quell violence. The violence, closely followed by arson, erupted as the police moved to evict nearly 10,000 Jallikattu protesters from Marina Beach in Chennai.

Chennai Police Commissioner S George said on Monday the video would be subjected to “scientific investigation” and that “radical elements had infiltrated the group of protesters”.

The actor also desisted from calls made by protesters to ban PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) that had strongly demanded for the ban on Jallikattu citing animal abuse.

“Don’t ban something. This is a democracy. I say, regulate,” the actor said.

The Tamil actor said the agitation was a ‘symbol of discontent’ and that bulls are kept like pets in the state.

