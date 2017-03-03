Actor from UP arrested for making extortion calls to Mahesh Bhatt, say police

Bollywood Director Mahesh Bhatt. (File photo) Bollywood Director Mahesh Bhatt. (File photo)

THE MUMBAI Police, with the help of its UP counterparts, on Thursday tracked down a struggling actor in Lucknow, who had allegedly been making threat calls to Bollywood director and producer Mahesh Bhatt since Sunday. The caller, Sandeep Sahu (26), allegedly made calls and sent text messages threatening to harm Bhatt’s daughter Alia Bhatt and wife Soni Razdan if he did not pay him Rs 50 lakh. Bhatt approached the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, who took the help of the UP Special Task Force (STF) to arrest him. Mumbai Police spokesperson Ashok Dudhe said, “A team from the anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai Police is in Lucknow to take custody of the accused. Once we interrogate him, we will find out the reason behind the threat calls.”

An officer said that Sahu had spent nearly four months in Mumbai last year trying unsuccessfully for a break in Bollywood, and made the alleged extortion calls to pay off around Rs 4 lakh he had borrowed from his relatives.

“He had lived in Andheri for around four months last year. We suspect it was during this phase that he got Bhatt’s number. He knew that Bhatt took calls from unidentified numbers,” the officer said.

The officer added that on Sunday, Bhatt started getting calls on his cellphone, with the caller identifying himself as Babloo Shrivastava, a UP-based don who is currently behind bars. The caller told Bhatt that if he did not pay Rs 50 lakh, “his daughter Alia and wife Soni Razdan would be harmed”.

Initially, Bhatt did not take the threat seriously, but Sahu kept calling him everyday. When Bhatt stopped answering the calls, Sahu started messaging him. “Sahu sent an account number of a Lucknow-based bank where Bhatt was to deposit Rs 50 lakh,” the officer said.

Bhatt then submitted a written complaint to the Juhu police station, where an FIR was registered. The anti-extortion cell of the crime branch began a probe and found that the number from which the calls were made was being operated out of Lucknow. The phone was registered in Sahu’s name. Since the phone was still active, the police alerted the UP STF.

The UP STF first went to the address that Sahu had given to the mobile service provider, but did not find him there. They eventually detained him from near from his residence in Lucknow. The STF then informed the Mumbai Police.

Sahu was produced before a local court in Lucknow on Thursday, which gave Mumbai Police his transit remand.

“He had started several business ventures after talking loans from relatives in Lucknow. All flopped… Last year, he had started a footwear shop in Lucknow which did not do well. He then moved to Mumbai to get a break in Bollywood last year,” an officer said.