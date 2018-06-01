IPL betting case: Actor Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police

Arbaaz Khan has been directed to appear before the police for a joint investigation on Saturday. Arbaaz Khan has been directed to appear before the police for a joint investigation on Saturday.

Actor-turned producer Arbaaz Khan was summoned by Thane Police Friday in connection with an IPL betting case, news agency ANI reported. Khan has been directed to appear before the police for a joint investigation on Saturday.

The summon against the actor came after a bookie, Sonu Jalan, was arrested by the Thane anti-extortion cell from Kalyan Tuesday, on charges of betting. Jalan has been sent to police custody till June 2.

Pradeep Sharma, senior inspector of the anti-extortion cell, had said, “We have booked him (Jalan) on betting charges. But we are, in a way, trying to trace his underworld connections to Dawood Ibrahim. It has come to our notice that Jalan assisted Dawood in fixing matches.”

According to Sharma, Jalan had just returned from Dubai after meeting a Dawood aide. “He even has links in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries. We are interrogating him about these links and about his money.”

Jalan also used to work for Mumbai-based businessmen, sources in the anti-extortion cell told The Indian Express. “Jalan was close to several high-profile people. In case, other law-enforcement agencies want his custody, we will help,” an officer had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd