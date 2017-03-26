Actor accused of sexual harassment

THE BANGUR NAGAR police last month registered an FIR against an actor for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a model in return of helping her with her career. On Saturday, the police issued a summons to the actor but he did not turn up before them.

According to the police, on February 20, a 20-year-old model approached Bangur Nagar police station in Goregaon and gave a statement alleging that Parth Lagate (26), an actor, had demanded sexual favours from her in return of helping her with her career.

Bangur Nagar senior inspector, Santosh Bhandare, said: “Based on her statement, we registered an FIR under Sections 354 A (1) and (2) related to sexual harassment. At that time Lagate was out of the country hence we could not question him. We heard that he has returned to the city and we issued him a summons to appear before us on Saturday. He, however, did not come.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now