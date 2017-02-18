Activists, writers slam Jodhpur varsity professor’s suspension

Nivedita Menon Nivedita Menon

People’s organisations in Rajasthan have condemned the Jai Narain Vyas University’s (JNVU) decision to suspend assistant professor Rajshree Ranawat, even as the opposition Congress maintained a stoic silence over the issue. Following a university syndicate’s meeting on Thursday, Ranawat was suspended for organising a conference on nationalism and literature at the university earlier this month. After the conference, the JNVU administration filed a police complaint against JNU professor Nivedita Menon — who was one of the speakers — over her lecture on the themes of nationalism, Kashmir and Hindutva. The People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) and the Janwadi Lekhak Sangh (JLS) criticised the JNVU administration’s decision, calling it “a complete throttling of academic freedom with the simple motive to create a culture of fear”.

“Dr. Rajshree Ranawat had done a great job of holding a seminar by bringing together a diversity of intellectuals to present their varying points of view on nationalism. Instead of appreciating her initiative for the kind of scholarship she put together for the student participants, the University from the day of the seminar has been targeting her, with the larger agenda of targeting Dr. Nivedita Menon,” Kavita Srivastava, president, PUCL said.

“Dr. Ranawat’s case is not the first in Rajasthan. Dr. Sudha Chaudhary of Mohan Lal Sukhadia University, Udaipur, was also attacked and FIRs were lodged in Udaipur in 2016 when she held a lecture on the oriental world view of Indian Gods and Goddesses,” she said.

After issuing the suspension order, the JNVU has set up a committee to look into the termination of the professor.

“It is our belief that intellectual freedom is even higher than the freedom of speech and expression as it is an academic privilege to toss and turn every legitimate concept, in order to move the frontiers of knowledge and wisdom. It is only in the dialectics of positions that new knowledge gets created, which necessitates differences and diversity in academia,” Srivastava added.

The JLS said the move was an attack against the ideals of democracy and of free speech. “It is a conspiracy to end the tradition of dialogue that is an integral part of our society. We demand the JNVU administration issue an apology to professor Ranawat,” a statement issued by Sandeep Meel and Rajiv Gupta of the JLS said.