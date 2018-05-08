Activists allege Gadchiroli operation was ‘fake’

In Gattepalli, the families of the missing. (Photo: Deepak Daware) In Gattepalli, the families of the missing. (Photo: Deepak Daware)

In a press conference held in Gadchiroli on Monday activists from three organisations alleged that the April 22 and 23 operations at Boria Kasnasur and Nainar were “fake and cold-blooded mass murders” by the C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police. The team, comprising activists of Coordination of Democratic Rights Organisations, Indian Association of People’s Lawyers and Women Against State Repression and Sexual Violence from 12 states, visited villages in Gadchiroli. They alleged that eight people missing from Gattepalli and were allegedly killed in the April 22 police operation.

During their visit to villages, they said, they were followed by police to create pressure on the people not to speak out openly. “The three-day visit and interaction with villagers revealed that both the so-called encounters were fake and were actually cold-blooded mass murders,” a release by the activists said.

Raising questions on how the police didn’t receive a single injury and why police failed to justify new recruitment theory about eight missing persons from Gattepalli, the team asked why the police initially said the incident in which six alleged Maoists were killed, had happened near Rajaram Khanla, when it had happened near Kopewancha-Koutaran forest. Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh told The Indian Express, “The fact finding team came to meet me. They asked many questions which were answered. They were told that they would be given all the facts and points they have raised would be included in the magisterial inquiry. There is nothing that will be hidden from public domain.”

