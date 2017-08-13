Activist Medha Patkar ends fast in jail on request of activists

The police arrested her in three other cases, including those related to the alleged abduction of government officials on August 1, and for allegedly using force to prevent government servants from discharging duty. (file photo) The police arrested her in three other cases, including those related to the alleged abduction of government officials on August 1, and for allegedly using force to prevent government servants from discharging duty. (file photo)

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar on Saturday ended the indefinite fast she had started on July 27 seeking proper rehabilitation of the Sardar Sarovar project oustees, but she will have to spend the next few days in jail because she was refused bail in three of the four cases lodged against her. Several activists called on her at Dhar district jail on Saturday and requested her to end the fast citing her deteriorating health. She then agreed to call off the fast she had begun at Chikhalda village in Dhar district.

On August 7, the Dhar district administration had forcibly removed her from the protest site and admitted her to Bombay Hospital in Indore. She was discharged on August 9 but was arrested for allegedly violating Section 144 when she insisted on returning to Chikhalda. The police arrested her in three other cases, including those related to the alleged abduction of government officials on August 1, and for allegedly using force to prevent government servants from discharging duty.

Her bail pleas will come up for hearing on August 16, her advocate said.

