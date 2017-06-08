Activist lashes at UP Government over recent crimes against women

Further advising UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mukherjee stated that the police administration should bring out more laws on women safety. (Representational Image) Further advising UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mukherjee stated that the police administration should bring out more laws on women safety. (Representational Image)

Following the incident where a woman was gangraped in a moving vehicle by three men and was later thrown out in an unconscious state in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, women activist Ruby Mukherjee on Thursday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government asserting that there would be no justice in the state, if the administration was so lenient.

“Women and children are not at all safe in Uttar Pradesh, even though the current government beat drums about the safety of women and amending laws in the state it can never change. Even after the victim filed a complaint about the horrifying incident that happened to her, still the culprits are not arrested and no action is taken. My question to the government is, how is justice going to be given to her? And who will stand by her if the state government is so lenient about taking decisions,” Mukherjee said.

Further advising UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mukherjee stated that the police administration should bring out more laws on women safety.

“I request the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the police administration to amend more laws on women safety and also to become stricter with laws on women safety,” she added.

A woman on Tuesday was gangraped in a moving vehicle by three men and was thrown out in an unconscious state in the Unnao district. The woman was allegedly abducted by three men near Purva Kotwali area.

According to reports, as soon as the city police received the information, they immediately reached the location of the crime. However, the accused managed to flee from the location after throwing her out from the moving car.

The victim somehow reached the nearby police station, where they recorded her statement. She has been sent for medical examination and a report is awaited.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against the three unknown people. The city police has assured that a probe has been launched into the matter and that they will try to nab the accused as soon as possible.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App