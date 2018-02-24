Activist fighting ‘virginity test’ targeted in Pune, second instance in weeks

The members of this network have formed a WhatsApp group called “Stop the V-ritual”. (Source: Google Maps) The members of this network have formed a WhatsApp group called “Stop the V-ritual”. (Source: Google Maps)

Days after he filed a police complaint against an alleged ‘virginity test’ performed on a newlywed woman in his community, Krushna Indrekar, a Maharashtra government employee posted in Mumbai, came under attack on Thursday. His car was damaged by unidentified people while he was attending a marriage function in Pune on Thursday. On January 21, Prashant Indrekar and a few other activists were beaten up, allegedly by people from their own community, at a wedding ceremony in Pimpri, near Pune, where they had gone to check whether virginity test was been performed.

Indrekar (51), who works for the state law and justice department, is part of a small network which is raising voice against the “humiliating” practice of performing virginity tests on newlywed women in Kanjarbhat community, a nomadic tribe in Maharashtra. The members of this network have formed a WhatsApp group called “Stop the V-ritual”.

Indrekar, who says he and his wife Aruna were boycotted by the caste panchayat long back for speaking against such “traditional” practices, said, “I attended the marriage of a Kanjarbhat couple on February 21. I parked my vehicle around 7.30 pm. I was inside the hall for about four hours. When I came out in the early hours of Thursday, I found that my car windshield had been hit by stones and the car had been damaged. I have filed a complaint. We are being targeted by people from my own community, who do not like our campaign against wrong practices. I suspect somebody among them has damaged my car,” Indrekar told The Indian Express.

Siddhant Indrekar, a relative and member of the group, claimed that a few suspects are visible in CCTV footage and attempts are on to identify them. Hasan Malke, a Kanjarbhat community elder, said it is wrong to assume that someone from the community had damaged Indrekar’s car. “Let the cops investigate and find the persons who damaged his car…. There is no registered caste panchayat of Kanjarbhat community. But traditionally, we have 18 Subedars, who are respected seniors in the community. They work for the welfare. No humiliating practices are encouraged,” he claimed.

