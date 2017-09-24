Activist detained before Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s visit to Vadodara

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Saturday detained social activist and professor Dr J S Bandukwala ahead of CM Vijay Rupani’s visit to Sankalp Bhumi in Sayajibaug. Rupani was scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Ambedkar Smarak close to the site of the demolished Kalyannagar slums.

Bandukwala has been leading the agitation by the displaced Muslim families of Kalyannagar to seek in-situ rehabilitation as promised by the civic body in 2015. The professor, who left his house at 8.30 am, was kept under watch at a building near his house until 12 pm, when the CM departed from the city.

