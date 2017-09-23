Only in Express
  • Activist Anjali Damania says she got threat call asking her to drop cases against BJP leader Eknath Khadse

Activist Anjali Damania says she got threat call asking her to drop cases against BJP leader Eknath Khadse

Damania took to Twitter alleging that around 12.33 am, she received a threat call asking her to withdraw all cases against former Maharashtra finance minister and BJP MLA Eknath Khadse.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2017 1:38 pm
anjali damania, anjali damania phone threat, anjali damania eknath khadse, eknath khadse, anjali damania dawood, india news Former AAP leader Anjali Damania
Related News

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and social activist Anjali Damania claimed Saturday that she received death threats in a phone call from a Pakistan landline number. Damania took to Twitter alleging that around 12.33 am, she received a threat call asking her to withdraw all cases against former Maharashtra finance minister and BJP MLA Eknath Khadse.

Damania shared screenshots of the caller’s identity alleging that the Truecaller notification flashed the name of the caller as ‘Dawood 2’. She has informed the matter to the police and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Joint Commissioner of Police is investigating the matter.

Earlier in September, the Vakola Police had booked Khadse for allegedly making “obscene’ remarks” against Damania in a speech at a public function. In her statement to the police, Damania alleged that Khadse passed objectionable comment about her. She was informed about the speech by an associate of her in Jalgaon. Following this, the activist demanded that police file an FIR against the BJP leader and even camped at the Vakola police station.

Damania and others had also filed a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that Khadse had amassed huge wealth. The property owned by Khadse and his relatives was thoroughly disproportionate to the known sources of income, the PIL said. Khadse stepped down as Revenue Minister last June after allegations of impropriety surfaced against him in the purchase of an industrial plot near Pune in the name of his wife and son-in-law.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 23: Latest News