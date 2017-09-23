Activist Anjali Damania says she got threat call asking her to drop cases against BJP leader Eknath Khadse

Former AAP leader Anjali Damania Former AAP leader Anjali Damania

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and social activist Anjali Damania claimed Saturday that she received death threats in a phone call from a Pakistan landline number. Damania took to Twitter alleging that around 12.33 am, she received a threat call asking her to withdraw all cases against former Maharashtra finance minister and BJP MLA Eknath Khadse.

Damania shared screenshots of the caller’s identity alleging that the Truecaller notification flashed the name of the caller as ‘Dawood 2’. She has informed the matter to the police and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Joint Commissioner of Police is investigating the matter.

Informed CM on threat call frm a landline number of Pakistan,asking me to withdraw all cases against Eknath Khadse.Jt CP Crime investigating pic.twitter.com/Gsws5rO8WK — Mrs Anjali Damania (@anjali_damania) September 23, 2017

Last nght at 12.33,I recd a threatening call asking me to withdraw all cases against Khadse +922135871719 Truecaller shows Dawood 2 Pakistan pic.twitter.com/9GUqR2VVNt — Mrs Anjali Damania (@anjali_damania) September 23, 2017

Earlier in September, the Vakola Police had booked Khadse for allegedly making “obscene’ remarks” against Damania in a speech at a public function. In her statement to the police, Damania alleged that Khadse passed objectionable comment about her. She was informed about the speech by an associate of her in Jalgaon. Following this, the activist demanded that police file an FIR against the BJP leader and even camped at the Vakola police station.

Damania and others had also filed a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that Khadse had amassed huge wealth. The property owned by Khadse and his relatives was thoroughly disproportionate to the known sources of income, the PIL said. Khadse stepped down as Revenue Minister last June after allegations of impropriety surfaced against him in the purchase of an industrial plot near Pune in the name of his wife and son-in-law.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd