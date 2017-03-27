Action only against illegal abattoirs: UP govt

Clearing confusion over its action against slaughter houses in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government today said it was acting only against the illegal abattoirs. “We are acting only against illegal abattoirs. Licenced slaughter houses are requested to stick to the norms,” Health Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh told reporters here. “The licenced slaughter houses should comply with the norms mentioned in the licence and need not to fear,” he said.

“No orders have been issued to take any action against any shop selling chicken, fish or eggs. They need not to fear,” Singh clarified. He directed the officials that they should not act in over-enthusiasm nor they should overstep their jurisdiction.

Citing an instance, Singh said, “One of the norms mentioned in the licence is installation of CCTV cameras in the premises of the slaughter house. If this norm is not complied with, then instead of ordering the closure of the slaughter house, a notice may be issued to its owner, and he be instructed to take necessary remedial steps within a specific timeframe.”

Noting that the National Green Tribunal had insisted on closure of illegal slaughter houses, he said, “The NGT had in 2015 observed that illegal slaughter houses are a concern for the environment, while insisting on their closure. However, the previous government did not do anything to ensure the closure of these illegal abattoirs.”

Incidentally, meat sellers across the state today went on an indefinite strike against the crackdown on illegal

