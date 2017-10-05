Action against owners of vacant plots filled with waste water

Puducherry Revenue authorities would invoke provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code against owners of vacant residential plots if they did not clear the stagnant water. The warning came after a visit by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in various places, an official release said.

Bedi found during her visit several vacant plots whose ownership could not be identified. The plots were a vast sheet of stagnant water with thorny plants and creepers serving as an ideal place for breeding of mosquitoes. Bedi directed the District Collector to issue an order under Cr.P.C directing the plot owners to ensure that they took steps to clear the plots of the water and bushes within seven days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App