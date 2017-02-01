Action against illegal hoardings made difficult by political class: Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

Pointing to the continued defacement of cities and towns in Maharashtra by illegal hoardings, the Bombay High Court Tuesday said that the declaration of making cities “smart cities” remained on paper. It further highlighted that action against illegal hoardings was made difficult by the political class and that illegal hoardings were in fact even displayed congratulating or welcoming such political leaders who gave assurances to set up “smart cities.”

A division Bench of Justice AS Oka and Justice AA Sayyed, while giving orders in a series of petitions relating to illegal hoardings, said it was time for the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission to step in especially in terms of formulating a policy relating to display of such hoardings.

“Top political leaders have failed to prevent party workers and party followers from indulging in such illegalities despite court orders. There is a competition amongst the political parties when it comes to size of the sky signs displaying photographs of their prominent leaders. Sometimes the competition is also in terms of number of sky signs. The involvement of political class makes the job of the municipal officers and police very difficult when it comes to taking action and setting the criminal law in motion against wrongdoers,” said Justice AS Oka.

“The declaration of making our cities “smart cities” has remained on paper. In fact there are photographs placed on record to show that for congratulating or welcoming our leaders who gave assurances to set up “smart cities”, illegal hoardings were displayed. When we claim that the state of Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states, an occasion for passing large number of orders dealing with illegal hoardings should not have arisen,” pointed out the court.

Setting out priority for criminal courts to take action under provisions of the Defacement Act, Justice Oka also pointed out to the complete failure on the part of the state administration as well as the police machinery in setting the criminal law in motion.

“It will be necessary to consider whether a condition can be imposed on an association or body seeking registration as a political party that they will not indulge in defacement of the property which is prohibited by the Defacement Act and other provisions of the Municipal Laws governing the display of sky signs and advertisements. The other question is whether the Election Commission of India can issue necessary guidelines which will bind the registered political parties not only during elections, but all throughout,” said Justice Oka.

The High Court has also directed the government to frame a uniform policy and direct all local authorities to adopt the policy for display of such hoardings and sky signs. Further, the state has been asked to set up a committee to monitor the directions of the court.

“We direct the State Government to nominate two or three officers not below the rank of secretaries in the Urban Development Department and the Home Department to monitor the implementation of the provisions of law,” said the court. The committee shall be set up a month from today.

The district superintendents of police and the commissioners of police have been directed to appoint any senior officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police or the deputy commissioner of police for monitoring the registration of offences under the Defacement Act.