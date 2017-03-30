Action against illegal abattoirs in UP gets support from meat association

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Yogi Adityanath government’s crackdown on slaughterhouses has found an unusual supporter in All India Meat Association, which has hailed the Chief Minister for following his “raj dharma”.

“Meat traders were subjected to injustice by the BSP and SP governments, the new chief minister is following his raj dharma, and it is wrong to comment on the one who is pursuing his raj dharma (the duty of the rulers).

“He is trying to bring the system back on track and needs to be thanked,” representative of All India Meat Association and All India Meat and Livestock Exporters’ Association Haji Shakeel Qureshi said today.

Returning here after a meeting with UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh in Lucknow, he said action is being taken only against illegal slaughterhouses and there is no report of action on any legal abattoir. Rooting for making the process of legalising the illegal slaughterhouses easy, Qureshi said old abattoirs should be modernised quickly.

He also lamented that the files seeking renewal of licences of meat sellers were pending with district administrations for months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now