Action against BJP state secy for ‘leaking’ medical college scam report

The BJP in Kerala has decided to take disciplinary action against its state secretary V V Rajesh for allegedly leaking an internal report related to the Medical College scam. Party sources said Rajesh would be kept out of duties and organisational responsibilities.

The action was initiated following a directive from the Central leadership, the sources, who did not wish to be named,said. The BJP state unit had come under a cloud recently after an internal party commission report surfaced in the media,which stated that a party functionary had allegedly received Rs 5.60 crore for getting Medical Council of India clearance to a private medical college at nearby Varkala.

The party had expelled R S Vinod, convener of the party Co-operative cell, whose name was mentioned in the report.

