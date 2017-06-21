Act like a CM, not TMC leader: BJP MP to Mamata Banerjee

Union Minister S S Ahluwalia (File Photo) Union Minister S S Ahluwalia (File Photo)

Union Minister S S Ahluwalia, the party’s Lok Sabha MP from Darjeeling, on Tuesday demanded a high-level probe into “police action” against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists and asked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to “act like a CM, not as a TMC leader”.

He also asked the state government to announce compensation for families of GJM activists killed during the protests.

Questioning the state government’s move to snap internet connection — the government says this was done to stop GJM activists from using social media to spread provocative posts — Ahluwalia said, “The government has forgotten that there are students and small traders who depend on internet connection. This ban is a violation of human rights.”

Taking a dig at Banerjee’s visit to the Netherlands to attend a UN programme, he said, “She could have read the UN charter on human rights. She should behave like a CM, not as a TMC leader.”

Ahluwalia, however, did not specify his party’s stance on GJM’s demand for a separate state. “It is a 110-year-old demand. It cannot be solved overnight. The state government should prepare a political environment to hold talks.”

