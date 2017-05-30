Calf slaughter: Act is shameful, provocative, says BJP

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo. Files.) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo. Files.)

The BJP on Monday slammed the Congress over the public slaughter of a calf in Kerala, saying the party seemed willing to go to any lengths for political gains. Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “This is shameful and in many ways provocative. Political opposition happens but it is unfortunate that such an act has been committed, that too by Youth Congress workers.”

He said that public slaughter is against the Constitution, which seeks to prohibit cow slaughter. The incident which has since been decried by the Congress leadership has come at an opportune moment for the BJP just ahead of party president Amit Shah’s visit to Kerala, Prasad added.

PTI adds: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took the opportunity to question the “silence” of opposition parties on the matter.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader of Garo Hills area in Meghalaya tried to allay fears over ban of beef in the state. “In Meghalaya most of the BJP leaders eat beef. The question of banning beef does not arise in a state like Meghalaya, especially in Garo Hills. BJP leaders in Meghalaya are well aware of the historical background and constitutional provisions over the Hill areas for which beef ban will remain unimposed in Meghalaya,” said Bernard N Marak, Tura BJP district president, in a release.

He added that if the BJP came to power in the state next year, its motive would not be a beef ban but the regulation of rates and slaughterhouses to allow for ease in meat consumption.

Kerala case horrific: Congress

Stating that cow has a “special place in the hearts and minds” of Indians, the Congress went into damage-control mode on Monday and called the public slaughter of a calf in Kerala “reprehensible and absolutely condemnable”. On Sunday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had called the act “thoughtless, barbaric and completely unacceptable”.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala on Monday said, “India’s ethos and the Congress party’s culture abjures any kind of violence or barbarism against every living being, much less the cow, which has a special place in the hearts and minds of people of India. The horrific incident in Kerala is reprehensible and absolutely condemnable… Such elements have no place in the Congress party.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App