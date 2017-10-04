Act-East policy boosts developmental activities: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File)

The Prime Minister’s Act East policy has given impetus to developmental activities of the state and the northeastern region, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said. “Act East policy has given impetus to development of the region and the state government is striving for rapid industrialisation for generating employment opportunities,” the chief minister said while inaugurating several schemes at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district.

The state government was working towards modernisation of the tea industry as this had been a mainstay of Assam’s economy. “The interest of small tea growers would be safeguarded and the government would provide land pattas to them along with financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per bigha of tea cultivation to first time small tea growers,” he said.

The chief minister said that all MLAs of the state government were making sincere efforts to develop their constituencies and he urged the people to cooperate with the government to ensure high growth in Assam.

He also urged the people to take benefit of the Chief Minister’s Free Diagnostic Services that would provide 17 free diagnostic services at the primary health centres, 37 at community health centres and 55 diagnostic services at district hospitals. He also said that 80 Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) vehicles in tea garden areas of the state would uplift the healthcare facilities for the tea community.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App