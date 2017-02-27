Act cautiously on Ramjas, Rajnath Singh tells Police

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was in touch with Delhi Police over the situation arising out of the Ramjas College clash. The minister told journalists that he had asked Delhi Police to act with caution. “I have told Delhi Police to practice restraint so that nothing goes wrong. I am constantly in touch with the police commissioner,” he said.

Delhi University’s Ramjas College witnessed violent clashes on February 22 after ABVP members allegedly forced the cancellation of a seminar and the next day disrupted a march by its critics.

The Delhi Police was widely blamed for not restraining the ABVP activists and also for assaulting students and journalists. Three policemen were suspended last week on charges of assault.