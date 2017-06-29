Act against those organising protests without permission: Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo) Madras High Court (File Photo)

The Madras High Court on Thursday asked the police to take action against those organising “sudden” agitations without obtaining prior permission and causing inconvenience to the public. A Madurai bench of the high court gave this direction to Madras High Court, protest, madras protest, Samuel Ebinazer, TASMAC liquor shop, liquor fake protest, indian express news, india newsthe police on a petition by a state native Samuel Ebinazer. The division bench of justices A Selvam and N Authinathan directed the police to act against those organising stirs without permission in the name of opposing liquor shops and causing disturbance to the public.

The petitioner submitted that several protests were staged recently by those who opposed the presence of state- run TASMAC liquor shops at several places, thus inconveniencing the public including, the office goers and the students.

Demonstrations should be organised only with prior permission and in places earmarked for the purpose of such agitations, he said. Hence, he prayed the court to issue a direction in this connection.

