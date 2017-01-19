Act against PM Modi for invoking Lord Ram: Congress to EC

Congress said he utilised the event “as part of election campaign in the name of religion by invoking and making statements regarding ‘Bhagwan Shri Ram’, ‘Ayodhya’, ‘Ram Rajya’ ‘Hanumanji’ and ‘Bharat’ repeatedly.” Congress said he utilised the event “as part of election campaign in the name of religion by invoking and making statements regarding ‘Bhagwan Shri Ram’, ‘Ayodhya’, ‘Ram Rajya’ ‘Hanumanji’ and ‘Bharat’ repeatedly.”

The Congress on Wednesday went to the Election Commission, seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for invoking Lord Ram at a recent function.

The Congress complaint was in connection with a speech made by the Prime Minister through video conference on January 12. Referring to the Prime Minister’s inaugural address to Ramayana Darshnam Exhibition at Vivekanand Kendra, Kanyakumari, Congress said he utilised the event “as part of election campaign in the name of religion by invoking and making statements regarding ‘Bhagwan Shri Ram’, ‘Ayodhya’, ‘Ram Rajya’ ‘Hanumanji’ and ‘Bharat’ repeatedly.”

Watch What Else Is making News

“He deliberately mentioned about Bhagwan Shri Ram, Hanuman and other characters… and compared the policies of his government with that of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The whole idea and tenure of his speech was to invoke religion to further the election prospects of BJP,” the complaint said.

A BJP delegation comprising ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, had Tuesday lodged a complaint with the EC. Arguing that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had violated the model code by linking his party symbol ‘hand’ with various religious figures, they sought a freeze on the symbol.